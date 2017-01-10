State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,659,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 135.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 189,788 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded down 3.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 1,156,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business earned $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.08 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post $3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security, enabling Internet navigation for domain names and providing protection for Websites and enterprises around the world (Registry Services). The Company operates in Registry Services and Security Services segment. Its product suite also includes Security Services consisting of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Services, Verisign iDefense Security Intelligence Services (iDefense) and Managed Domain Name System (Managed DNS) Services.

