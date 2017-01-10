State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 20,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 74.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) traded up 1.58% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. 333,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business earned $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.25 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CFO David Hollaway sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $54,337.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,695.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Epps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,048,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company’s additional products and services include trust services, brokerage, mortgage lending, credit card and independent sales organization (ISO) sponsorship operations.

