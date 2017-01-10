Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stake Reduced by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Starbucks Corporation accounts for approximately 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671,916 shares. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

