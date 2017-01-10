Square, Inc. (SQ) Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. Vetr currently has $16.63 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.99.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) traded up 1.693% on Monday, reaching $15.315. 2,661,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Square has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.39 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $29,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francoise Brougher sold 57,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $812,317.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,190.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $112,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $115,000. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $119,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

