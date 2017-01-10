Splunk (SPLK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

1/10/2017 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2017 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/7/2017 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. "

1/3/2017 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton.

12/2/2016 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/2/2016 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2016 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Splunk had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Splunk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

11/30/2016 – Splunk was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pacific Crest.

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “revenue and EPS in the quarter. Looking ahead, some of the term contract wins are weighted more to the second half of this year as compared to FY16 where we saw some of the significant wins come in the first half. Europe remains a key area of investment for growth, while the US is still paying dividends from the company’s market position and initiatives that P&C carriers are focused on.””

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “SPLK reported strong headline numbers and raised guidance, but billings growth slightly decelerated and license rev growth was again below 40%. While mgmt noted exceptionally strong Cloud bookings, this is buried in the Services line. Anecdotal evidence points to significant tailwinds, though it’s difficult to measure business momentum with confidence given a lack of metrics to calculate it. We anticipate further disclosure at FAD in Jan. Details. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 on total rev of $244.8M and license of $139.7M easily exceeded consensus of $0.08, $230.3M, and $128.1M, respectively. Non-GAAP op margin of 6.8% was about 150 bps better than consensus. OCF grew 25% yoy to $45.3M, but shy of $49.2 million consensus. Deferred was slightly below consensus at $499M vs. $504M. Rev guidance for F4Q of $286-288M was slightly above consensus $285M, and guidance for F17 was raised to $930-932M from $910-914M. Margin guidance was raised slightly to 5-6% from prior approx. 5%. OCF guidance was for approx.””

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2016 – Splunk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/28/2016 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe Splunk will slightly exceed our 3Q:FY17 revenue estimate of $229.7 million (up 32% YoY; Street is at $230.3 million) and meet our EPS projection of $0.07 (Street is at $0.08). Recall, Splunk’s 3Q:FY17 outlook calls for sales of $228-230 million.””

11/28/2016 – Splunk was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2016 – Splunk was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 1,003,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $7.62 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245 million for the quarter. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $7,262,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $798,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,591.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

