Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stake Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 5.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 986.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,216 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.62 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $245 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $7,262,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,676 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 3,436 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $191,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

