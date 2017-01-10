Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,854.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 22,642 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $683,788.40.

On Friday, December 30th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 9,500 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $288,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 1,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,108 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.48 per share, with a total value of $155,691.84.

On Monday, December 19th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 22,900 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $696,389.00.

On Friday, December 16th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 13,400 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $397,712.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 3,750 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $107,175.00.

On Monday, December 12th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 19,050 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $529,209.00.

On Friday, December 9th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 23,599 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $651,568.39.

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) opened at 29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company’s market cap is $188.38 million. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Spark Energy by 144.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at $17,824,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Spark Energy by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 144,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

SPKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $33.00 price target on Spark Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in United States with an alternative for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates in two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. It operates in approximately 50 utility service territories across over 20 states and has approximately 328,000 residential customers and over 19,000 commercial customers, which translates to approximately 415,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs).

