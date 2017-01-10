Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Southern First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) opened at 35.55 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $226.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/southern-first-bancshares-inc-sfst-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1146242.html.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $36,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,178.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $109,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 88.0% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 291,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 136,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.