Southern Company (The) (SO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 517.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,973,000 after buying an additional 2,702,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $77,486,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $75,105,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.072% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.495. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,757 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.211 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered their price objective on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Southern Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

