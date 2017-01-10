South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 342,069 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.63. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $49,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $20,293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 200.1% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,472,000 after buying an additional 980,710 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC.

