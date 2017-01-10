Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) opened at 6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $100.76 million.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business earned $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, insider David R. Folsom acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $43,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,835.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Clay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

