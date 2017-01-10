Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLRC. Compass Point began coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.40 price objective on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) opened at 21.24 on Thursday. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 188,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 629,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Solar Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in the United States middle market companies. It invests primarily in leveraged middle markets companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities.

