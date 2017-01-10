Societe Generale Upgrades GKN plc (GKNLY) to Buy

GKN plc (OTC:GKNLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

GKN plc (OTC:GKNLY) traded down 1.1705% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.0866. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,345 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.7789. GKN plc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

About GKN plc

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.

