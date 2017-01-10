Societe Generale Upgrades Continental AG (CTTAY) to Buy

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut Continental AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Continental AG in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Continental AG in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Continental AG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) opened at 39.525 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. Continental AG has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $45.82.

About Continental AG

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic Brake Systems, Passive Safety & Sensorics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

