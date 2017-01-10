Smart Sand Inc (SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SND. Jefferies Group started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.
Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 259,723 shares. The firm has a market cap of $712.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.
In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young sold 198,056 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $2,178,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Speaker sold 35,258 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $387,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.