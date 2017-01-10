Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SND. Jefferies Group started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 259,723 shares. The firm has a market cap of $712.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smart Sand Inc (SND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/smart-sand-inc-snd-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-johnson-rice/1146721.html.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young sold 198,056 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $2,178,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Speaker sold 35,258 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $387,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

