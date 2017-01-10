SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation were worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation by 85.1% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 731,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,919,000 after buying an additional 336,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation by 1,325.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,952,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,861,000 after buying an additional 763,037 shares during the period.

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) traded down 0.91% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. 139,309 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $120.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84.

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.65. SL Green Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $416.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of SL Green Realty Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

In other SL Green Realty Corporation news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $15,314,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.69, for a total value of $1,025,479.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty Corporation

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust, with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area.

