SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) opened at 36.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm’s market cap is $1.45 billion.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 6,753,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $222,853,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $492,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $3,331,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

