Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America Corporation set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.65 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 11.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 10.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 278,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 8.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) opened at 4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Sirius XM Holdings has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.65.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 133.77%. Sirius XM Holdings’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

