Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $188.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $231.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.17. 1,349,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $173.11 and a 52-week high of $229.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 878,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,569,000 after buying an additional 119,388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 24,501.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 64,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

