Sidoti Boosts Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) Price Target to $28.00

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) had its price objective increased by Sidoti from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $11.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) opened at 11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $281 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sidoti Boosts Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) Price Target to $28.00” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/sidoti-boosts-weight-watchers-international-inc-wtw-price-target-to-28-00/1145857.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 926.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 262.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.