Shire PLC (SHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a report released on Monday morning. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has a GBX 6,800 ($82.69) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($76.61) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($75.40) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Shire PLC to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,400 ($65.67) to GBX 5,250 ($63.85) in a report on Monday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($76.61) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,991.71 ($72.87).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4834.50. 1,569,638 shares of the stock traded hands. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,377.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 43.52 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,611.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,811.39.

In other Shire PLC news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,528 ($55.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,384.48 ($7,764.17).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

