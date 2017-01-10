Sherry Houtkin Sells 10,000 Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Stock

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Sherry Houtkin sold 900 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $14,004.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 11,401 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $177,855.60.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 8,986 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $138,653.98.

On Thursday, December 15th, Sherry Houtkin sold 3,831 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $60,989.52.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,167 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $18,601.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Sherry Houtkin sold 16,339 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $253,091.11.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Sherry Houtkin sold 18,727 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $291,204.85.

On Friday, December 2nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 25,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $70,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Sherry Houtkin sold 814 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $11,575.08.

Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) opened at 15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Gencor Industries Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.60.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

