Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4,089,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 98.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 7,165,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,467,000 after buying an additional 3,552,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 1,748.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,159,000 after buying an additional 3,082,574 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation during the second quarter valued at $64,918,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,722,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,803,000 after buying an additional 2,677,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation during the second quarter valued at $29,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) traded up 6.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138,871 shares. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Vetr raised shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.52 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 26,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $547,348.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions (PI), Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology (EP), Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation.

