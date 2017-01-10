Shell Asset Management Co. Has $18,655,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.61% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 1,763,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/shell-asset-management-co-has-18655000-position-in-u-s-bancorp-usb/1146472.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Jennie P. Carlson sold 45,365 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,998,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 2,700 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.