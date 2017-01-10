Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,659 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post $10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $143,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

