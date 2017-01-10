Share Andrew L. Purchases New Stake in Rice Energy Inc. (RICE)

Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,230,000. Rice Energy accounts for 100.0% of Share Andrew L.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Share Andrew L. owned approximately 0.15% of Rice Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) traded up 1.20% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 2,026,874 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11 billion. Rice Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RICE shares. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Rice Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Rice Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other news, insider James Wilmot Rogers sold 85,544 shares of Rice Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $2,195,059.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,780.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

