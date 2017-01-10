Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.45. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) opened at 35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business earned $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Laura J. Sloate sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $559,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 121.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company has approximately 84 Shacks in over 10 countries and approximately 45 cities. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

