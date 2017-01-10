Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Given Outperform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VII. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.85.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) traded up 0.758% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.265. The stock had a trading volume of 744,494 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 155.800. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

