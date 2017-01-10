Service Corporation International (SCI) Stake Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) by 5,681.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 173,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Service Corporation International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $121,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

