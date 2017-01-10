Servelec Group PLC’s (SERV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Servelec Group PLC (LON:SERV) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.77) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Servelec Group PLC (LON:SERV) traded down 1.72% on Monday, reaching GBX 285.00. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.55. Servelec Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 208.00 and a one year high of GBX 392.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 197.83 million.

About Servelec Group PLC

Servelec group plc is engaged in providing software, hardware and services to the health and social care, oil and gas, energy and utilities sectors. The Company’s segments include Servelec Health & Social Care, Servelec Controls and Servelec Technologies. Its Servelec Health & Social Care division develops enterprise-wide systems for implementation across community health, mental health, child health, social care and hospital-based services.

