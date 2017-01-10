Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,974 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other news, VP Joseph A. Householder sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $1,232,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark A. Snell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $3,607,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,416.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

