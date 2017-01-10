Seminole Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 256,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,547,000. QUALCOMM comprises 3.0% of Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.65% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. 1,792,002 shares of the company traded hands. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seminole Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/seminole-management-co-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-qualcomm-incorporated-qcom/1146490.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Vetr cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.