SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:SEKEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:SEKEY) traded down 4.35% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 4,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/seiko-epson-corp-adr-each-rep-0-5-sekey-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1146422.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON CORP ADR EACH REP 0.5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.