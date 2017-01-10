SECOR Capital Advisors LP Has $1,595,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 144.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of The Hackett Group worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 155.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,574 shares. The company has a market cap of $488.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

