Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. 940,784 shares of the company traded hands. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.35 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-shares-sold-by-profund-advisors-llc/1147044.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $176,847.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Felix Baker purchased 1,030,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.13 per share, with a total value of $57,849,205.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.