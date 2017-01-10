Scotiabank Analysts Give Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) a C$20.00 Price Target

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.89.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,671 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

