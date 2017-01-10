S&CO Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corporation worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fic Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fic Capital Inc. now owns 77,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) traded up 0.91% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 112,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $74.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/sco-inc-sells-25-shares-of-liberty-broadband-corporation-lbrda/1146849.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 40,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,913,690.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Baer sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $135,317.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,147.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.