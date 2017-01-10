S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 87.6% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,094,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 58.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 51.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 877,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 298,411 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,505,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 20.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 2,069,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $30.82 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wunderlich decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $118,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,282.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Company Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

