S&CO Inc. Has $12,346,000 Position in Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Liberty Interactive Corporation accounts for approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QVCA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 118.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 4,511.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) traded up 1.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 1,355,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QVCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation raised Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 616,810 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $12,644,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,555,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 591,799 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $12,552,056.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,757,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are engaged in the video and digital commerce industries. The Company’s segments include QVC and zulily. The Company holds interests in QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The QVC Group consists of the Company’s subsidiaries, including QVC, Inc (QVC) and zulily, llc (zulily), and its interest in HSN, Inc (HSN).

