Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 27th

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) opened at 84.37 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Science Applications International Corporation had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Science Applications International Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corporation will post $3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International Corporation news, Director Edward J. Sanderson, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $304,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Martin Wagoner sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $631,855.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Corporation by 75.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International Corporation during the third quarter worth $400,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International Corporation from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Drexel Hamilton raised Science Applications International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Science Applications International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Science Applications International Corporation Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

