Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4,052,000 Position in Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Pengrowth Energy Corporation worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,147,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 857,105 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 82.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 114.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 855,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 455,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 160.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 424,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 261,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 237,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 441,533 shares of the company traded hands. Pengrowth Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company’s market cap is $761.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up previously from $2.15) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pengrowth Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

