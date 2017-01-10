Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4,020,000 Stake in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Schroder Investment Management Group continued to hold its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,244 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Avon Products worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Avon Products by 31.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,997,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 472,865 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avon Products during the third quarter worth $2,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avon Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Avon Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Avon Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,855,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after buying an additional 276,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded up 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 2,874,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

AVP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

In related news, Director Jose Armario acquired 18,215 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,182.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernando Acosta sold 85,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $431,101.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

