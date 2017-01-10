Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3,907,000 Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 465.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 3,080,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr cut shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.68 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Adobe Systems news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

