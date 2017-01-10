Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3,735,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 32.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,142,000 after buying an additional 668,994 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $42,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,572,000 after buying an additional 570,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,269.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 482,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,204,000 after buying an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,984,000 after buying an additional 407,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) traded down 0.40% on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. 1,268,804 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.56 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm earned $357.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Frederic B. Luddy sold 79,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $5,914,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $118,818.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 199,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $15,131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is a provider of cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services across the global enterprise. The Company provides cloud-based service management and business management solutions that address the needs of various departments within an enterprise, including information technology (IT), human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.

