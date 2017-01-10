Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSE:SVY) in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savanna Energy Services Corp. from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.20 target price on shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savanna Energy Services Corp. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Savanna Energy Services Corp. from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSE:SVY) traded down 0.95% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,354 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company’s market cap is $187.82 million. Savanna Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Savanna Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Savanna Energy Services Corp. (Savanna) is a drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. The Company operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.

