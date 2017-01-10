Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 107.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 27th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 31.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($5.17) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

