Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sanofi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,071 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/sanofi-sny-rating-reiterated-by-leerink-swann/1146767.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 180,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Sanofi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,725,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 113.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.