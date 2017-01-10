Sanofi (SNY) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sanofi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,071 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 180,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Sanofi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,725,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 113.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.
