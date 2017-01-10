Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €161.00 ($169.47) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Commerzbank AG set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.29 ($175.04).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 160.253 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €154.75 and a 200-day moving average of €138.89. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €118.40 and a 1-year high of €161.83. The company has a market cap of €72.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.266.

