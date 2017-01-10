Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.78) price target on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.39) price target on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.48) price target on shares of Safestore Holdings Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418 ($5.08).

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) traded up 0.57% on Monday, reaching GBX 350.10. 435,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 728.94 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.23. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 311.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 415.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Safestore Holdings Plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Safestore Holdings Plc

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based self-storage company. The Company is engaged in providing self-storage spaces and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. The Company operates in two geographical segments: the United Kingdom and France. It operates approximately 90 stores in the United Kingdom, over 60 of which are in London and the South East, and approximately 20 stores in Paris.

