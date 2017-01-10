Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,600 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,600 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $202,504.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,600 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $23,456.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,852 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.32.
- On Friday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,699 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $903,273.36.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,580 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $329,442.20.
- On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,213 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $321,199.98.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,739 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $356,736.38.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,243 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $16,929.66.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) opened at 15.33 on Tuesday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund focuses on investing in sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial, industrials, telecommunications, materials, energy, utilities, media, consumer staples and transportation.
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.